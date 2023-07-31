NCW team visits West Bengal over alleged women harassment

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) team arrived in Kolkata on Monday to visit different places in the state where alleged harassment of women by TMC activists has taken place.

The team will visit Panchla in Kolkata, adjacent to Howrah, where a woman BJP candidate was allegedly dragged out of the polling booth during the recently concluded panchayat polls and her modesty was outraged.

The team will visit Malda in north Bengal to investigate the matter of harassment of two tribal women at Pakua Hat in that district allegedly by a group of people.

“NCW team shall take into account its findings after interaction with all the concerned authorities; recommend remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future,” NCW said in a Twitter.

The NCW visit is being viewed as a counter to the recent visit by leaders of the opposition alliance Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to violence-ridden Manipur.

The NCW team’s arrival to West Bengal also coincides with the war of words between the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition within the state assembly on Monday during a discussion on a motion moved by Trinamool Congress over the Manipur situation.

While TMC had been constantly saying that BJP and the Union government is sending central delegations to West Bengal to malign state’s image at a time when Manipur is burning, the BJP leadership is alleging that TMC has no right to speak on Manipur issue when harassment of women in West Bengal is common.

