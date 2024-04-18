NC leader Mian Altaf files nomination for J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Srinagar, April 18 (IANS) Senior Gujjar and Bakarwal leader Mian Altaf Ahmad on Thursday filed nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah, party leaders and scores of supporters, Mian Altaf filed papers at the district development commissioner’s office in Anantnag who is the returning officer for the constituency.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is also filing her papers from this constituency on Thursday.

J&K Apni Party headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari is fielding Zafar Iqbal Manhas from this seat while former Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has now decided not to fight elections from this constituency.

BJP has so far not announced its candidates for any of the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir nor has the party announced its support to any candidate in this constituency so far.

Congress is supporting the NC in all three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley as the NC has supported Congress candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the Jammu division.

