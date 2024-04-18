IPL 2024: Pietersen opines game time is crucial for Pant to be ready for T20 WC

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen lauded Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant for his fitness and efforts behind the stumps during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) and said that the game time is crucial for wicketkeeper batter leading into a T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in Carribean and USA.

In Wednesday's match against GT, Pant took two catches and effected as many stumping. He dived full stretch to his left for taking a low catch of David Miller, followed by successfully changing the decision on review. He would also take a high catch of Rashid Khan to ensure GT’s last scoring hope was gone before reaching three figures.

"His mobility tonight was something that will give him great encouragement, which will also encourage Team India. Of course, he needs game time, as everyone does when coming back from an injury. He's returning from a horrific injury, so game time is crucial for him.

"To prepare for the T20 World Cup, he should play these 14–15 IPL games because it's significant leading into a T20 World Cup. If he plays that much cricket, he will be ready," said Pietersen on Star Sports Cricket Live

Pant used his bowlers well to ensure GT bowled out for just 89 on a slow black-soil pitch. DC then finished off the chase in 8.5 overs, with Pant being 16 not out to pick the Player of the Match award for a terrific all-round performance.

"Yeah, the first three bowlers actually bowled beautifully this evening and the way that Rishabh Pant marshalled his troops was exceptional because you want to see one bowler bowling one over and another bowling another and they keep changing with five or six bowlers bowling in the first powerplay whereas Rishabh Pant said no, I am going to back my strike bowlers and I'm going to back the guys that are doing well for me, they are very good with the new ball and I want them to really bury GT. And that's exactly what Delhi did, they buried GT in the powerplay," Pietersen further said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.