Nayanthara is a force to reckon with in 'Jawan' trailer

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' was unveiled on Thursday and the southern superstar can be seen going all guns blazing in the trailer.

The trailer can best be described as the clash of the titans as both Nayanthara and SRK, who command a collosal fan following in their territories are having a gala time performing as per the trailer.

While SRK's role piques the audience interest, it's Nayanthara who stands equal to SRK as she's shown on a hot pursuit of SRK's character.

Nayanthara personifies swag and attitude with her gun-totting character of a police officer and a Money Heist-esque negotiator, who is constantly in touch with SRK's character as the latter hijacks a rapid mass transit system and unveils his unusual sense of humour with dialogues like 'Chaahiye toh Alia Bhatt'.

At one point in the trailer Nayanthara can be seen showcasing a lighter side of her character as well as she dons a white saree and tells SRK: "I thought you would be romantic to impress me."

Guns, blasts, adrenaline pumping action, chase and pretty much everything Nayanthara is bringing the house down with her swag, attitude and performance in the 'Jawan' trailer. While the Badshah of Bollywood has his name written all over the trailer, Nayanthara is no less as she too puts an impactful signature on the trailer that is enough to drive the masses crazy.

