Weather Forecast: Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Telangana, and Uttarakhand on High Rainfall Alert

The monsoon is in full swing, drenching large parts of India and triggering flood and landslide fears. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several states, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana.

Heavy downpours are expected to persist for the next three to seven days, prompting authorities to urge citizens to stay cautious and avoid non-essential travel. Several rivers have already crossed danger marks, while hilly states face increased risks of landslides and cloudbursts.

Delhi-NCR Weather

Alert: Yellow alert for light to moderate rain

Forecast: Cloudy skies with occasional showers over the next three days

Temperature: Max 34–36°C | Min 26–28°C

Rain on August 13 and 14 may help reduce the humid heat.

Uttar Pradesh:

Heavy rain expected in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Meerut.

Orange alert for eastern UP; day temperatures 32–35°C, nights 24–27°C.

Bihar

Southern Bihar (Gaya, Patna, Nawada, Bhagalpur) to see heavy rains Aug 12–14.

Ganga water levels rising in Nawada.

Northern Bihar: Yellow alert for moderate rain with strong winds (40–50 km/h) and lightning.

Uttarakhand

Red alert for Aug 12 in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Rainfall may exceed 13 cm in some pockets.

Orange alert for Aug 13–14.

Schools in Dehradun and Bageshwar closed due to intense rain.

Himachal Pradesh

Orange alert for Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, and Kangra.

Heavy rain expected on Aug 12; moderate rain and winds (30–40 km/h) on Aug 13–14.

Telangana

Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast till Aug 17 in several districts.

Showers likely to intensify between Aug 13 and 17.

Safety Advisory: Authorities are urging people in affected states to stay indoors during heavy rain, avoid riverbanks, and remain alert for landslide warnings in hilly regions.