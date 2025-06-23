Watch: 72-Year-Old TN Governor RN Ravi's Push-Up Feat at Yoga Day Event Goes Viral

Age is just a number — and 72-year-old Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi proved it once again, leaving a crowd of nearly 10,000 students in awe as he got down on the ground and performed 51 push-ups.

To mark the 11th International Yoga Day, the Governor participated in a mass yoga session with around 10,000 students at the Velammal IB School Ground in Madurai.

What truly stole the show, however, was Governor Ravi’s impromptu push-up demonstration. As he effortlessly completed the physically demanding exercise without a pause, the crowd erupted in applause.

A video capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu wrote: "Governor Ravi, along with over 10,000 students, participated in the 11th #InternationalDayofYoga at the Velammal IB School Ground, Madurai, demonstrating key yoga practices and sharing deeper insights with them. Ten years ago, Yoga, India’s profound gift to humanity—codified by the great sage Patanjali, who was born on the sacred soil of Tamil Nadu—was introduced to the global stage. Since then, it has grown into a worldwide movement, inspiring holistic well-being and a global awakening toward conscious, healthy living. He urged the youth to embrace yoga as a lifelong companion on their journey toward personal growth and excellence."

Governor Ravi also encouraged students not to neglect their physical health, sharing tips on maintaining proper form and posture while doing push-ups.

Recalling his Indian Police Service (IPS) background, the Governor emphasized the benefits of yoga and regular physical activity for overall well-being.