Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa USA Grand Release, Bookings Open Now

A cinematic spectacle rooted in devotion, bravery, and spiritual transcendence is set to unfold on the big screen as Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious project Kannappa set for grand release worldwide on June 27th. This epic retelling of one of India’s most revered legends premieres in USA on June 26 at 3 PM EST. Grand premieres are planned across major cities in North America. Released through Vasaraa Entertainment, the film promises to be a visual and emotional experience that transcends cultural boundaries. Bookings are now open, with the initial list of theatres released, and tickets are selling fast.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M Mohan Babu on AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa is a soul-stirring journey that delves into the life of a tribal warrior whose unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva turns him into an immortal symbol of faith. The film captures the intensity of Kannappa’s spiritual path, one marked by sacrifice, courage, and divine connection.

This timeless tale has been given new life with stunning visuals, powerful performances, and a gripping narrative that blends history with modern cinematic excellence. Whether you're familiar with the story or experiencing it for the first time, Kannappa offers an immersive ride into the heart of ancient devotion.

With fans eagerly awaiting its release, the buzz around Kannappa has been steadily building across the globe.