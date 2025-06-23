Telangana to Get India’s Third Defence Industrial Corridor

Hyderabad: The stage is set for Telangana to become India’s next defence manufacturing hub. After Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, the central government is now preparing to establish the country’s third Defence Industrial Corridor in Telangana, with major developments already in motion.

Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Corridor in Focus

As part of this initiative, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Corridor is taking shape, with the Telangana government actively working to set up a BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district.

Key Developments:

The existing BrahMos missile unit in Hyderabad requires expansion, and around 350 to 400 acres of land are needed.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken the lead in facilitating the project.

A team from DRDL and BrahMos Aerospace recently conducted land inspections in Devarkadra constituency.

The response has been positive, paving the way for both the missile unit and the Defence Corridor.

Land Acquisition Underway:

Around 150 acres of government land is already available.

An additional 150 acres are assigned lands, and 197 acres need to be acquired from farmers.

The state government has committed to providing 200 acres of government land free of cost and will acquire the remaining 200 acres as well.

These proposals have reportedly received a favourable response from the Centre, which may consider bearing future compensation costs.

Strategic Location:

The selected site lies between National Highways 167 and 44, offering excellent road, rail, and air connectivity between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

This strategic location is expected to boost the success of the corridor and facilitate rapid development.

About BrahMos Missile:

BrahMos is one of the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missiles, jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

The name ‘BrahMos’ combines Brahmaputra (India) and Moskva (Russia)—symbols of the collaboration.

Key Features:

Speed: Mach 2.8 – 3.0

Mach 2.8 – 3.0 Range : Initially 290 km, now extended to 450–800 km

: Initially 290 km, now extended to 450–800 km Target Types: Land, sea, and air

Land, sea, and air Advantages: Low-altitude, high-speed, stealthy approach to destroy targets before detection.

Variants:

BrahMos Block I – Basic Version

Block II – Enhanced Navigation & Targeting

Block III – High Maneuverability

BrahMos ER – Extended Range

BrahMos NG – Lightweight Next-Gen Version for fighter aircraft

Launch Platforms:

Warships

Submarines

Fighter jets (like Sukhoi-30 MKI)

Land-based systems

Why This Project Matters:

Strategic Defence Boost: Enhances India’s military capability with cutting-edge missile systems.

Make in India Push: Promotes indigenous defence technology and manufacturing.

Global Export Opportunity: With deals like the one signed with the Philippines, BrahMos is driving India’s defence exports to new heights.

With swift progress in land acquisition and groundwork, Telangana is poised to emerge as a key player in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, reinforcing national security and boosting regional development.