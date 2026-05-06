Vijay's TVK Gets Shock in Tamil Nadu Power Race

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has received a setback in his efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has announced that it will not extend support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) under any circumstances.

IUML president Khadar Mohideen stated on Wednesday that the party would remain committed to whatever decision is taken by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership. Contesting as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the IUML achieved a 100 percent strike rate by winning both the seats it contested. A.M. Shahjahan emerged victorious in Papanasam, while Syed Farooq Basha won from Vaniyambadi.

Meanwhile, another DMK ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has also made it clear that it will not align with Vijay’s party.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK secured 108 seats. However, the party still requires the support of 10 more MLAs to stake claim to power, making a coalition government inevitable. Support from the Indian National Congress, which won five seats, is said to be almost certain, while the Left parties, with four seats, are also expected to back TVK. With the numbers still falling short by one seat, political circles are now keenly watching to see which party or independent MLA may come forward to support Vijay’s bid for power.