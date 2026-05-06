TVK Vijay Meeting Governor Today

Vijay, the chief of TVK, has been invited by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi to form the government. The invitation comes after Vijay submitted a letter claiming that his party has the required majority to form the government.

According to the Governor, the letter from Vijay confirming majority support has been received. Following this, an official invitation was sent asking him to come forward and begin the process of government formation.

Reports suggest that Vijay is likely to meet the Governor today between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM. An official statement regarding this development has also been released from the Raj Bhavan.

This marks a significant political moment, as all eyes are now on the meeting and the next steps in forming the new government in Tamil Nadu.

In a major political development, the Congress party has extended conditional support to Vijay’s TVK. Reports say that Congress is willing to back him in forming the government, but with certain conditions and possible power-sharing discussions. This support is important because TVK is short of the majority mark and needs the backing of other parties.

Vijay has also been in talks with other regional parties to gather enough numbers. The current situation shows a hung assembly, where no single party has a clear majority, making alliances very important.

Overall, Vijay is now close to forming the government, but final decisions will depend on these political discussions and agreements. The coming days will be crucial in deciding who will form the next government in Tamil Nadu.