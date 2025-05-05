US Introduces One-Strike Immigration Rule: Immediate Deportation for Legal Violations

The U.S. government has declared that lawful residency and visa privileges for non-citizens are now more fragile than ever. A new enforcement approach, dubbed the “Catch-And-Revoke” initiative, mandates that any non-citizen found violating American laws or values could face immediate removal of their immigration status, without prior notice or the opportunity to appeal.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who announced the directive, emphasized a zero-tolerance policy. “We will no longer allow individuals who disrespect our laws to remain on our soil. If you break the law, your stay ends, period,” Rubio stated.

The stricter immigration framework affects green card holders, visa applicants, and international students alike. Under this policy, even a single offens, regardless of severity, could trigger the cancellation of legal residency and potential deportation.

This development comes amid increased political pressure following national security concerns, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Officials have pointed to rising unrest and alleged threats on college campuses, where some foreign students reportedly engaged in activities deemed hostile or threatening, particularly against Jewish communities.

Previously, immigration law allowed individuals to contest the loss of status or rectify minor infractions through legal proceedings. However, the new approach appears to significantly limit due process, raising alarms among civil rights advocates.

A statement from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reiterated that residing in the U.S. as a non-citizen is a conditional benefit. “Those who incite violence or promote extremist ideologies forfeit their right to remain here,” the agency declared.

This marks a dramatic tightening of immigration oversight, signaling a renewed focus on national security and public order—one that may reshape the experiences of millions living legally in the United States.