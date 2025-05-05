IPL 2025: Who is Urvil Patel? CSK’s Surprise Package Setting T20 on Fire

It's evident that Chennai Super Kings has had a bad auction, and it's clearly reflected in the way they are playing their cricket this season at the Indian Premier League. After becoming the first team to get eliminated from the tournament, CSK has been trying their best to make replacements so that they are at least set for the next season.

The big Dhoni question remains: will he play next season? MS is expected to participate, but an even bigger question emerges: can CSK, without Dhoni functioning at his full potential, win an IPL trophy? The answer to this query will definitely disappoint the franchise's humongous fanbase, and as a result, let's not go there for now.

Despite the late notice, CSK has successfully recruited exceptional players. Having Dewald Brevis in is a giant positive for the team, as the young South African is touted as the next AB De Villiers in international cricket. After Dewald, they have now signed yet another young sensation in Urvil Patel.

Urvil is a T20 specialist batsman from the Mehsana district in Gujarat. Born in 1998, the 28-year-old player has represented Baroda and has been a consistent performer for the team in Ranji, Vijay Hazare, and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies. Urvil is known for creating a stupendous record in T20 history.

Urvil has scored the second-fastest T20 century and the fastest by an Indian. Urvil managed to achieve this feat last year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura. Everyone thought Urvil would be a big hit in the IPL mega auction, but no other franchise picked him. The disappointment was immense, but Urvil quietly waited for his chance, and he was finally rewarded by Chennai Super Kings.

Before scoring the fastest T20 century, Urvil Patel scored the second-fastest ODI century by an Indian. The fastest ODI century by an Indian was in Yusuf Pathan's name. All in all, Urvil Patel looks like a bright prospect for CSK, who really needs some young and fresh energy to flow into their experienced but battered dressing room.