As US-China Tensions Escalate, Washington Set to Fast-Track Trade Deal with India?

The United States appears increasingly poised to speed up a bilateral trade agreement with India. The driving logic: Washington wants to reduce its economic reliance on China, shore up resilient supply chains with trusted partners, and secure access to vital materials. In this evolving geopolitical environment, India emerges as a key alternative.

One of the strongest motives for the US is to wean itself off critical dependencies on China. Beijing holds significant leverage in essential sectors — especially rare earths and advanced materials. Already, China is tightening controls on rare earth exports, raising the risk that disruption or embargoes could have outsized impact worldwide. The US sees partnering more closely with India as a hedge: by shifting portions of supply chains to India, Washington can reduce its exposure to Chinese chokepoints.

This pivot underscores that the trade deal is not just about economic gains — it’s a strategic move to re-balance geopolitical risk.

As part of its strategy, the US may be willing to go further than prior trade offers to India: sources suggest tariff access of 16–18 %, higher than the 15% concession given to the EU and Japan, though somewhat below the 20 % offered to Vietnam – one of India’s competitors in sectors such as textiles, tech manufacturing, footwear, leather, agriculture and seafood exports.

Such concessions can help ease the burden on Indian exporters who have recently felt the squeeze of high US tariffs (up to 50 % in some cases). A swift deal could bring immediate reprieve and restore bilateral competitiveness.

From India’s perspective, the US is already India’s largest trading partner. The momentum is there — both sides have signaled an intent to scale up trade drastically. The deal is expected not only to unlock tariffs, but also to embed India into US supply chains for energy, aircraft, and even potentially nuclear reactors, aligning commercial and strategic interests.

While there remain thorny issues — agriculture, intellectual property, digital trade, e-commerce rules, foreign direct investment (FDI) — both sides have experience with these debates.

India is wary of allowing in heavily subsidized U.S. agricultural products, especially in dairy and goods that might undercut small farmers.

The US often pushes for stricter patent regimes, which India fears could undermine its generics industry and access to affordable medicines.

These sticking points are familiar — and India may hold firm on “red lines” in those areas. A balancing act will be essential.

A trade deal with India also has political symbolism. It reinforces the narrative that the US is pivoting Asia policy toward partners, not adversaries. The timing — amid a fractious US-China relationship — makes the India deal more than just commerce; it becomes part of a broader strategic assertion.

If done well, the deal aims to more than double bilateral trade — targeting as high as $500 billion by 2030 (from the present ~$191 billion) — while strengthening a US-India axis in a contested global landscape.