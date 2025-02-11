Thai Poosam holiday for Tamil Nadu Banks on February 11

February is a month with many festivals and awareness days in India. Bank holidays are also not on the list. Tamil Nadu's banks will be closed on February 11, 2025, due to the Thai Poosam festival. Other states' banks will be operative as usual, but that is not the only date. Many other bank holidays are there, for which dates have to be noted for actual planning.

Tamil Nadu Banks Closed on February 11

Thai Poosam is a major festival in Tamil Nadu, which is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Murugan over the demon Surapadman. This Tamil Hindu festival is celebrated on the first full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai, which coincides with the Pusam star.

Other Bank Holidays in February

There will be other states where banks might be closed other than February 11, but only in the state of Tamil Nadu. Find the dates on which banks have been declared closed for February:

Himachal Pradesh: February 12 – Banks holiday on the Birthday of Guru Ravi Das,

Manipur: February 15 – Banks holiday during Lui Ngai Ni/Seed Sowing festival of Nagas.

February 19: Banks will be closed in Maharashtra on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

February 20: Banks will be closed in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day/State Day.

February 26: Most states will see a bank holiday on Mahashivratri except in Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya.

Plan for your banking transactions.

Because holidays for banks vary from state to state, you should always contact your bank to plan your transactions. In the case of holidays, digital banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and Internet banking ensure hassle-free transactions. Keeping track of these bank holidays will help you avoid last-minute hassles and plan your financial transactions accordingly.

