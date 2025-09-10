Telugus in US Target Dallas Coffee Shop With Negative Reviews; Immigration Authorities Step In

An unusual online storm has unfolded in Dallas after an American man’s social media post drew the ire of the Telugu community.

Recently, the individual took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about a religious procession that, according to him, caused inconvenience. In his post, he also made remarks perceived as derogatory towards Indians and their culture. The post was soon deleted, though the reasons remain unclear.

However, Telugu users in Dallas reportedly traced his whereabouts and discovered that he owned a coffee shop. Once the outlet was identified, negative reviews began flooding its Yelp page, with many users allegedly leaving coordinated and harsh comments. Some reviewers reportedly used fake names such as Raithu Bidda, while others adopted typical Telugu surnames to mask their identities.

The sudden surge of activity prompted Yelp to suspend the review section temporarily, flagging it for suspicious behavior.

Meanwhile, questions are now being raised about potential legal consequences. Experts suggest that if the coffee shop owner files a formal complaint with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), authorities may investigate the source of the reviews. In extreme scenarios, individuals involved in malicious online campaigns could face action — including visa cancellation or even deportation proceedings.

For now, the matter has sparked debate in community circles, with some defending the online retaliation as a form of cultural pushback, while others warn of serious risks if immigration authorities intervene.