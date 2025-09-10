Tripura Announces Durga Puja Holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 4

The Government of Tripura has formally announced that all offices of the state government will be shut down from September 29 to October 4, 2025, during the Durga Puja festival. This decision annually is a part of the festivities welcoming one of the biggest festivals in the state.

In a memo from the General Administration (SA) Department, it was noted that although the closure will apply to most state offices, basic services will run without any disruption. The government has clearly stated that during these festive periods, no urgent or required work should be disrupted and handled in a way to has the least possible impact on public services.

The major festival of Durga Puja, celebrated with great fervor throughout the state, will witness numerous individuals participating in various religious and cultural activities. The holiday provides a break time for government officials and citizens to celebrate with friends and family. The notice by the administration, though, maintains that important services such as health care, emergency response, and law enforcement are carried on uninterruptedly during the festival seasons.

The government has also made it clear that the required arrangements will be put in place to ensure the smooth operation of emergency and essential departments, with special instructions to concerned authorities for unbroken operations. Local authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant to respond to any emergent concerns during the holiday season.

The Durga Puja holiday provides much-needed relief to the state's workforce, but the government is interested in keeping things in balance between celebration and responsibility. State government employees have been asked to use the holiday to renew themselves while making sure that public services are kept up to a high level.

As the state prepares for one of its largest cultural festivals, both citizens and government officials are encouraged to indulge in the celebrations while keeping in mind their responsibilities and duties.

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