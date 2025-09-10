Telangana TG LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling Dates Announced – Check Now

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TG LAWCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 schedule today, September 10, 2025. This phase is for candidates who could not secure a seat in Round 1. Registrations will begin tomorrow, September 11, 2025, on the official website lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates can register for Phase 2 counselling from September 11 to September 13, 2025. The list of verified candidates will be released on September 14, 2025. Students can fill in their web options between September 15 and September 16, 2025, with the option to edit until September 17, 2025. The provisional allotment list will be published on September 22, 2025, and candidates must report to their allotted colleges for certificate verification between September 23 and September 27, 2025.

How to Register for TG LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling

To register, candidates should visit the official website lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘LL.B. 3-Year / 5-Year Courses’ tab. Under the ‘APPLICATION’ section, select ‘Candidate Allotment Login Phase I’. Log in using your Hall Ticket Number and Rank, complete the counselling registration form, pay the online counselling fee, and download the filled form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration and web options within the given dates to secure their preferred seats. For the latest updates, keep visiting the official website.