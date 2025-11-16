Tamil Nadu Rains: November 17 School Holiday Likely or Not?

With widespread rainfall continuing across Tamil Nadu, including heavy spells in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and coastal districts, parents and students are once again watching the weather updates closely to know whether schools will remain open on November 17. An orange alert has been issued for several districts today, indicating the possibility of intense showers, strong winds and localised flooding.

While the conditions are expected to ease slightly tomorrow, officials are still monitoring the developing rain bands over the Bay of Bengal. Several interior and northern districts may continue to receive moderate rainfall into the morning hours of November 17. This has raised questions among parents on whether authorities will announce another school holiday, especially in vulnerable zones where roads remain waterlogged.

As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has not released an official notification for a holiday on November 17. However, district collectors have been asked to review local conditions and take a decision based on ground reports. If overnight rainfall continues at the current pace, there is a possibility that some districts may opt for a holiday to ensure student safety.

Parents are advised to follow updates from their respective district administrations, as any announcement is likely to come later tonight or early tomorrow morning.