Tamil Nadu Declares Holiday on Sept 11 in Select Districts

Schools and colleges in select districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on September 11, 2025, in observance of the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran.

District Collector K. Pokodi announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram districts will remain shut on Thursday. The holiday will also apply to institutions in Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, and Ilayangudi taluks.

As per the official notification, schools will function on September 20, 2025 (Saturday), as compensation for the declared holiday.

TN School Half-Yearly Exams Schedule

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released the timetable for the Half-Yearly Examinations 2025:

Classes 10 & 12: September 10 – 25, 2025

Classes 6 to 9: September 15 – 26, 2025

Classes 4 & 5: September 17 – 29, 2025

Classes 1 to 3: September 22 – 25, 2025

The revised schedule ensures students can complete exams without disruption despite the holiday.