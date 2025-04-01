Summer Holidays 2025: 15 Travel Destinations for Indians
With the summer holiday season nearing, Indian tourists are looking forward to visiting new places and making memories that will last a lifetime. Following are the top 15 most popular destinations for summer holidays in 2025:
Top 15 Destinations:
Shillong, India: Shillong is famously called the "Scotland of the East." It has green hills, peaceful lakes, and a cool climate. Explore the Elephant Falls, Umiam Lake, and Mawphlang Sacred Forest for a peaceful experience.
Langkawi, Malaysia: This 99-island archipelago is known for its white sandy beaches, rainforests, and relaxed vibe. Ride cable cars, trek in the jungle, and engage in watersports on this tropical getaway.
Tromso, Norway: Situated north of the Arctic Circle, Tromso is a top choice for viewing the Northern Lights and participating in distinct Arctic activities such as dog sledding and midnight sun.
Tashkent, Uzbekistan: This cosmopolitan city provides a blend of centuries-old history and contemporary development, with remarkable architecture and active bazaars. Visit the Khast Imam Complex and the Chorsu Bazaar to dive into Central Asia's rich cultural heritage.
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia: Find the breathtaking desert scenery and ancient archaeological sites of this ancient city, such as the rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh.
Tokyo, Japan: Embrace the mix of traditional and contemporary culture of this cosmopolitan city, ranging from historic temples to high technology.
Bali, Indonesia: Discover the gorgeous beaches, temples, and colorfulness of culture in this island paradise. Get to the noted Uluwatu Temple, view traditional performances, and delight in delectable local fare.
Phuket, Thailand: Bask on the beautiful beaches and discover the bustling night markets of this tourist haven. Go on a boat tour of the Phi Phi Islands or snorkel in the turquoise waters.
Cappadocia, Turkey: Gaze at the surreal landscapes and hot air balloon flights in this stunning country. Visit the ancient cave sites and honeycombed hills of Göreme National Park.
Santorini, Greece: Marvel at the quaint whitewashed houses and blue-domed churches of this famous Greek island. Witness the breathtaking sunsets and savor the fresh local seafood.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India: Discover the unspoiled beaches and coral reefs of this tropical island chain. Tour the Cellular Jail and Ross Island to experience India's past.
Krabi, Thailand: Appreciate the beautiful beaches and rock climbing in this province in southern Thailand. Go on a boat trip to the renowned James Bond Island or kayak in the mangrove forests.
Dubrovnik, Croatia: Walk along the historic city walls and wander over the red-tiled roofs of this medieval town. Ride a cable car up Mount Srd for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea.
The Maldives: Unwind in luxury resorts and indulge in the crystal-clear waters and coral reefs of this island nation. Snorkel or dive to see manta rays and whale sharks.
Interlaken, Switzerland: Enjoy the stunning scenery and outdoor pursuits of this charming Swiss town. Paraglide, canyoneer, or hike in the breathtaking Bernese Oberland region.
Tips and Essentials:
- Book early and reserve your flights and accommodations before peak season prices kick in.
- Study local weather patterns, traditions, and customs to have a smooth and pleasant trip.
- Remember to bring the basic items such as sunscreen, sunglasses, and appropriate clothing.
- Eat local food and beverages to enjoy the natural flavors of every destination.
- Practice respect for local environments and cultures to have a sustainable and responsible tourism practice.
Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or culture, these places have something to offer for everyone. Then why wait? Plan your summer vacation today!
