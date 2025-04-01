Summer Holidays 2025: 15 Travel Destinations for Indians

With the summer holiday season nearing, Indian tourists are looking forward to visiting new places and making memories that will last a lifetime. Following are the top 15 most popular destinations for summer holidays in 2025:

Top 15 Destinations:

Shillong, India: Shillong is famously called the "Scotland of the East." It has green hills, peaceful lakes, and a cool climate. Explore the Elephant Falls, Umiam Lake, and Mawphlang Sacred Forest for a peaceful experience.

Langkawi, Malaysia: This 99-island archipelago is known for its white sandy beaches, rainforests, and relaxed vibe. Ride cable cars, trek in the jungle, and engage in watersports on this tropical getaway.

Tromso, Norway: Situated north of the Arctic Circle, Tromso is a top choice for viewing the Northern Lights and participating in distinct Arctic activities such as dog sledding and midnight sun.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan: This cosmopolitan city provides a blend of centuries-old history and contemporary development, with remarkable architecture and active bazaars. Visit the Khast Imam Complex and the Chorsu Bazaar to dive into Central Asia's rich cultural heritage.

Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia: Find the breathtaking desert scenery and ancient archaeological sites of this ancient city, such as the rock-hewn tombs of Madain Saleh.

Tokyo, Japan: Embrace the mix of traditional and contemporary culture of this cosmopolitan city, ranging from historic temples to high technology.

Bali, Indonesia: Discover the gorgeous beaches, temples, and colorfulness of culture in this island paradise. Get to the noted Uluwatu Temple, view traditional performances, and delight in delectable local fare.

Phuket, Thailand: Bask on the beautiful beaches and discover the bustling night markets of this tourist haven. Go on a boat tour of the Phi Phi Islands or snorkel in the turquoise waters.

Cappadocia, Turkey: Gaze at the surreal landscapes and hot air balloon flights in this stunning country. Visit the ancient cave sites and honeycombed hills of Göreme National Park.

Santorini, Greece: Marvel at the quaint whitewashed houses and blue-domed churches of this famous Greek island. Witness the breathtaking sunsets and savor the fresh local seafood.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India: Discover the unspoiled beaches and coral reefs of this tropical island chain. Tour the Cellular Jail and Ross Island to experience India's past.

Krabi, Thailand: Appreciate the beautiful beaches and rock climbing in this province in southern Thailand. Go on a boat trip to the renowned James Bond Island or kayak in the mangrove forests.

Dubrovnik, Croatia: Walk along the historic city walls and wander over the red-tiled roofs of this medieval town. Ride a cable car up Mount Srd for panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea.

The Maldives: Unwind in luxury resorts and indulge in the crystal-clear waters and coral reefs of this island nation. Snorkel or dive to see manta rays and whale sharks.

Interlaken, Switzerland: Enjoy the stunning scenery and outdoor pursuits of this charming Swiss town. Paraglide, canyoneer, or hike in the breathtaking Bernese Oberland region.

Tips and Essentials:

Book early and reserve your flights and accommodations before peak season prices kick in.

Study local weather patterns, traditions, and customs to have a smooth and pleasant trip.

Remember to bring the basic items such as sunscreen, sunglasses, and appropriate clothing.

Eat local food and beverages to enjoy the natural flavors of every destination.

Practice respect for local environments and cultures to have a sustainable and responsible tourism practice.

Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or culture, these places have something to offer for everyone. Then why wait? Plan your summer vacation today!

