September 3 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed for Karma Puja 2025?

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in Ranchi will remain closed today, Wednesday, September 3, 2025, on the occasion of Karma Puja. Banking operations across the rest of the country will continue as usual.

What is Karma Puja?

Karma Puja, also known as the Karam Festival, is a major tribal harvest celebration observed in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Devotees worship Karam Devta, the deity of strength and prosperity, by performing rituals around the sacred Karam tree. The festival is marked by prayers for a good harvest, health, and family welfare.

Upcoming Bank Holiday

The next bank holiday will be observed on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, where banks will remain closed for First Onam, part of Kerala’s ten-day harvest festival.

Other Bank Holidays in September 2025

Throughout September, banks will also be closed on different dates for:

Id-E-Milad

Thiruvonam

Navratra Sthapna

Durga Puja

Other regional festivals

Nationwide, banks will remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Online Services Unaffected

Despite physical closures, online banking services such as UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps will continue to function. Customers can also access ATMs and card services without interruption across the country.