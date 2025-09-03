Madonna expresses gratitude to artists Yoshitomo Nara and Gabriel Moses

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Queen of Pop Madonna expressed gratitude to celebrated artists Yoshitomo Nara and Gabriel Moses for inspiring her and sharing their work with her, highlighting the deep influence of art on her creative journey.

Madonna took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of the art by Nara and Moses. She also shared a few pictures with the artists.

“Confessions of an Art Wh**e continued……. Thank you Yoshitomo Nara And Gabriel Moses for sharing your Art with Me,” Madonna wrote as the caption.

Talking about the artists, Nara is an influential Japanese contemporary artist, who rose to fame in the 1990s and is known for his paintings, drawings, and sculptures of wide-eyed, childlike characters that often carry rebellious or melancholic expressions.

Meanwhile Moses, a London-born visual artist and photographer, is popularly known for his striking use of light, shadow, and mood in his work.

Earlier last month, Madonna urged her followers to save ‘innocent children’ of Gaza on son Rocco’s birthday.

On August 12, The legendary singer-songwriter took to her Instagram recently, and expressed her grief at the suffering of Palestinians.

She shared a note in the creative and the caption, and urged for the authorities to send humanitarian aid to the children of Gaza.

She wrote, “Most Holy Father, Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go Love, Madonna”.

She also penned a long note in the caption, urging her followers to make donations for the people suffering in Gaza.

She wrote, “Politics Cannot affect Change. Only consciousness Can. Therefore I am reaching out to a Man of God. Today is my son Rocco’s birthday. I feel the best gift I can give to him as a Mother, is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza.”

“I am not pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well. I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation. If you want to help Please Join me in donating to the following organizations.”

