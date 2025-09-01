September 2025: List of Special, National, and International Days

September is a month filled with important observances that range from international awareness campaigns to religious and cultural celebrations. It is a moment of reflection, acquisition of knowledge, and celebration that provides opportunities to raise awareness regarding essential issues and to commemorate important historical occurrences. These days not only have cultural and social importance but also serve as important days for students studying for competitive exams.

Fascinatingly, the name September is derived from the Latin term "septem," which means seven, since it was initially the seventh month of the ancient Roman calendar. It was also connected with Vulcan, who was the Roman deity of fire.

Following is the complete list of national and international days in September 2025.

Key Days and Events in September 2025

September 1 – National Nutrition Week

From September 1 to 7 of each year, this week seeks to create awareness on eating healthily, eating a balanced diet, and nutrition for improved living.

September 2 – World Coconut Day

This day is commemorated on September 2 every year and focuses on the contribution of coconuts towards livelihood support and poverty eradication. It further commemorates the establishment of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC).

September 3 – Skyscraper Day

Committed to legendary tall structures, Skyscraper Day celebrates architecture wonders that form city skylines and are a testament to human ingenuity in engineering.

September 4 – Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Also referred to as Mawlid al-Nabi, the festival marks the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad. It promotes prayer, charity, and contemplation of his teachings.

September 5 – International Day of Charity

This UN-recognized day highlights poverty eradication and charitable actions as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

September 5 – Teachers' Day (India)

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's second President. It celebrates the precious role played by teachers.

September 5 – Onam

Kerala's renowned harvest festival, Onam, is celebrated with cultural events, boat races, flower decorations, and traditional feasts.

September 6 – Ananta Chaturdashi

Coinciding with the end of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, this Hindu festival represents spirituality, surrender, and the cyclical nature of existence.

September 7 – Brazilian Independence Day

It marks Brazil's independence from Portugal in 1822 and its conversion into a republic in 1889.

September 8 – International Literacy Day

Observed to promote literacy as a human right and an essential part of sustainable development by UNESCO.

September 8 – World Physical Therapy Day

Observed to commemorate physical therapists all around the globe and bring awareness about their contribution to enhancing public health.

September 8 – Grandparents' Day

Celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day, this day celebrates the unique relationship between grandparents and grandchildren.

September 10 – World Suicide Prevention Day

Promoted by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), this day brings international attention to preventing suicides.

September 11 – 9/11 Remembrance Day

Service and memorial day for the victims and heroes of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

September 11 – National Forest Martyrs Day

Remembers 360 Bishnoi villagers who sacrificed their lives in 1730 while saving trees in Rajasthan's Khejarli village.

September 11 – World First Aid Day

Observed on the second Saturday of September, the day places a special focus on first aid skills being crucial to save lives.

September 11 – Digvijay Diwas

Marks Swami Vivekananda's historic 1893 address in the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, which made Indian philosophy known to the world.

September 13 – International Chocolate Day

Observed on the birthday of American chocolatier Milton S. Hershey, the day delights all chocolate enthusiasts across the globe.

September 14 – Hindi Diwas

On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language.

September 15 – Engineer's Day (India)

Celebrates the legacy of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was one of the greatest engineers in India.

September 15 – International Day of Democracy

This UN holiday solidifies the principles of democracy and human rights around the world.

September 16 – Malaysia Day

Commemorates the establishment of the Malaysian Federation in 1963 when Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore joined Malaya.

September 16 – World Ozone Day

Remembers the signing of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, spreading awareness regarding the need to safeguard the ozone layer.

September 17 – Vishwakarma Puja

Devoted to Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect, it is observed by engineers, craftsmen, and industrial workers.

September 17 – World Patient Safety Day

WHO's initiative to spread awareness regarding the safety of patients and healthcare development.

September 17 – Birthday of PM Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was born on the 17th of September in 1950 in Gujarat. His birthday is celebrated with different activities throughout India.

September 18 – World Bamboo Day

Commemorated around the world to raise awareness about bamboo as a green resource.

September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate Day

A playful observance that invites individuals to use pirate language for a day.

September 20 – International Red Panda Day

Observed on the third Saturday of September, this day encourages the conservation of endangered red pandas.

September 21 – International Day of Peace

Declared by the UN, this day appeals to worldwide nonviolence and ceasefires.

September 21 – World Alzheimer's Day

Awareness of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, with increased care and support for patients.

September 22 – Rose Day (for Cancer Patients)

Seen in memory of Melinda Rose, a Canadian child cancer patient, this day inspires hope for cancer survivors.

September 22 – Navratri Starts

The nine-day Hindu celebration of Goddess Durga starts in late September or early October.

September 22 – World Rhino Day

Commemorating an increase in awareness for the conservation of rhinos across the globe.

September 23 – International Day of Sign Languages

Calls attention to the cultural and linguistic identity of deaf communities worldwide.

September 25 – World Pharmacists Day

Commemorates the crucial position of pharmacists in healthcare, initiated by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) for the first time.

September 25 – Antyodaya Diwas

Commemorates the birthday of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who spent his life working among the poor.

September 26 – European Day of Languages

Encourages language learning and maintenance of Europe's linguistic diversity.

Last Week of September – International Week of the Deaf

Ends on the last Sunday of September, emphasizing the rights, accomplishments, and issues of the deaf community.

September 26 – World Contraception Day

Promotes consciousness regarding safe contraception and responsible reproductive health decisions.

September 26 – World Environmental Health Day

Emphasizes the significance of environmental health in sustainable living.

September 27 – World Tourism Day

Commends tourism as a means of cultural exchange, employment, and international development.

September 27 – Google's Birthday

Google celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, when it was established in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

September 28 – World Rabies Day

Increases awareness regarding rabies prevention and elimination measures.

September 28 – Durga Puja

Also one of the major Hindu festivals, commemorating Goddess Durga's triumph over evil forces.

September 28 – World Rivers Day

Celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September to draw attention to the preservation of river ecosystems.

September 28 – International Day for Universal Access to Information

Promotes the right to access and exchange information as a fundamental key to democracy and development.

September 29 – World Heart Day

International campaign to increase awareness concerning cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart disease.

September 30 – International Translation Day

Remembers translators and language professionals who facilitate cultural and linguistic bridges across the world.

Conclusion

September 2025 is filled with notable days that bring into focus health, education, environment, culture, and history. Ranging from India's Teachers' Day to World Ozone Day, these days remind us of our collective responsibilities and interdependence on the world. It is important for general knowledge as well as exam purposes to know about these important dates.

