Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed on September 1 in the U.S.

As Labor Day arrives on September 1, many Americans are excited for a long weekend. But it is important to realize that some businesses and services will be functioning differently on this federal holiday. Following is an overview of what is open and what is closed:

Banks and Financial Markets

Major banks will generally be closed on Labor Day, including customer service offices and banking branches. But online banking and automated teller machines will be available 24/7.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will be closed, or no trading will occur on Monday.

Government Offices

Federal, state, and local government offices will be closed, such as:

- Courts

- DMVs

- Public libraries

This may affect different services, such as passport applications, driver's license renewals, and other tasks relating to government.

Postal and Delivery Services

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not provide mail pickup or delivery on Labor Day.

UPS and FedEx delivery services will also be restricted, with some centers closed or working on limited hours. UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical, however, will run on regular hours.

Retail and Grocery Stores

Some retail stores will be closed on Labor Day, including:

- Costco warehouses

Others will have reduced hours or stay open, such as:

- Walmart

- Target

- Kroger-owned stores (Kroger, Pick 'n Save, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Ralphs)

- Home Depot

- Trader Joe's

Grocery stores such as Whole Foods and Aldi will have differing hours, so it's best to contact your local store.

Pharmacies

Walgreens is open, but pharmacies (except 24-hour and certain stores) will be closed.

CVS pharmacies and stores will be open, but hours will depend on the location.

The Importance of Labor Day

Labor Day is a celebration of the American worker and the labor movement. It honors the achievements and contributions of workers who have built the country's economy and social structure. The observance of the holiday derives from the late 19th-century labor movement and is characterized by parades, parties, and a day of relaxation. In commemoration of Labor Day, we celebrate the sweat and toil of America's workers and recognize the significance of honest labor practices and labor rights.

