Kaleshwaram Project Under CBI Probe: KTR’s Sharp Satire On Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi

BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government after it announced that the case relating to alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to the media, KTR alleged that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government had written a “fabricated, politically motivated piece of fiction” and tabled it in the Telangana Assembly.

“I do not believe that an honourable judge like PC Ghose would have given this report. We believe this is fabricated. This is absolutely political fiction,” he asserted.

Claiming that the Congress government had only one agenda, KTR said, “They only want to demean KCR (former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and the BRS Party. This is a conspiracy under the guise of the report.”

The BRS leader revealed that the party was exploring legal options to protect the Kaleshwaram project—the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme—and the Medigadda Dam from the “clutches of the Congress.” A final decision, he added, would be taken after consultations and legal advice.

Expressing confidence that the public would see through the government’s alleged conspiracy, KTR said, “For 55 long years, Telangana was left wanting for water, and only after the formation of Telangana did the BRS and KCR correct this historic injustice by building the world’s largest lift irrigation project. We are fighting this report legally and will also fight it politically.”

In a sarcastic post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR also shared an old tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in which he alleged that the ED, CBI, and IT were no longer government agencies but the BJP’s “Opposition Elimination Cell.”

“The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on January 31, 2024.

Mocking Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR wrote, “The Currency Manager (CM) of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana has decided to hand over the Kaleshwaram case to the CBI—the very CBI that @RahulGandhi had famously called the ‘Opposition Elimination Cell’ of the BJP.”

Asserting that truth would prevail, the BRS leader added, “Have you any clue, Mr. Gandhi, about what your CM is doing? Bring it on. Whatever you conspire against us, we will fight legally and politically. We have faith in the judiciary and the people.”