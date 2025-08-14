Private Bus Fares Double on Bengaluru Routes Ahead of Holidays from August 15 - 17!

A three-day weekend holiday, including Independence Day on Friday, Krishna Janmashtami on Saturday, and Sunday from August 15 - 17, has prompted a huge rush of people journeying to their hometowns from Bengaluru and other regions of Karnataka.

Private Bus Operators Raise Fares

Private bus companies have taken advantage of the increased demand, hiking ticket prices by twofold and leaving customers in shock. The price increases are steep, with tickets from Bengaluru to famous spots like Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, and Ballari going up significantly.

Impacted Routes and Price Increases:

Bengaluru to Mangaluru: Ticket fares have gone through the roof from ₹700 to ₹1,200

Bengaluru to Belagavi: Prices have gone up from ₹750 to ₹1,300

Bengaluru to Hubballi: Fares have risen from ₹900 to ₹1,500

Bengaluru to Ballari: Fares have escalated from ₹600 to ₹1,000

Travelers have reacted with disappointment at the unexpected hike in fares, with a sense of exploitation by private bus operators. Due to the scarcity of seats on government buses, travelers have had to take the private buses despite paying more.

Concerns among travelers:

Scarcity of government bus seats

Feeling of exploitation by private bus companies

Additional cost burden to travelers

As a fellow reaction to the increased demand, commuters are encouraged to pre-book and find other modes of transport. KSRTC buses could be more economical, and advance booking is advised to guarantee availability.

