Operation Sindoor: Schools Announce Holiday in 5 Border Districts!

In a significant overnight development, the Indian military executed precision missile operations targeting multiple terror hubs across the border, including regions within Pakistan and areas under Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These actions come in response to the recent terrorist incident in Pahalgam, which occurred a fortnight ago.

The cross-border mission, named 'Operation Sindoor', targeted nine identified locations. Following this, authorities have temporarily shut down all academic institutions in several border districts. Schools, colleges, and other educational centers in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch will not function today due to heightened security concerns.

Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner, confirmed the suspension of educational activities citing the current circumstances and the need for public safety.

In an official note released shortly after midnight, the Ministry of Defence emphasized that the operations were carefully calibrated to avoid unnecessary escalation, focusing solely on neutralizing threats.

Air Travel Disrupted

Amid rising tension in the region, numerous domestic flights have been grounded. National carrier Air India has suspended its services to and from several key northern and western cities—including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Jodhpur—until noon today. The airline attributed this decision to safety precautions stemming from the evolving situation.