Operation Sindoor reflects nation's unwavering strength says YS Jagan

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his appreciation for the recent Indian Army operation against Pakistan, Operation Sindhur. Operation Sindhur was conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. YS Jagan appreciated the army's action, saying that the country's sovereignty and the people's safety should be guarded at all costs.

Operation Sindhur: A Response to Terrorism

The Indian Army's Operation Sindhur is a major initiative to fight terrorism and secure the country. YS Jagan's support for the operation speaks volumes about the necessity of strong action against terrorism. He reiterated that the people of the country need to be protected and harsh action needs to be taken so that incidents like these are avoided in the future.

Standing United Against Terrorism

YS Jagan's solidarity message for the operation of the Indian Army is a reflection of the call for unity against terrorism. He ended his message with "Jai Hind," reiterating the call for national unity and solidarity. The operation has been welcomed far and wide, and YS Jagan's support is an indication of the universal endorsement of the Indian Army's action against terrorism.

Safeguarding Sovereignty and Citizens

Operation Sindhur of the Indian Army is a pivotal move to defend the nation's sovereignty and the security of its citizens. The announcement by YS Jagan reinforces the urgency in taking bold steps against terrorism and the call for national cohesion when faced with it. Operation Sindhur serves as evidence of the determination of the Indian Army to safeguard the country and its people.

The Indian Defence Forces have launched #OperationSindoor in a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack. During such times,Such inevitable actions reflect the nation’s unwavering strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and protecting its citizens.All of us stand… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 7, 2025

