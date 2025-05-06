CUET UG 2025 Exam Date likely to Postpone: New exam date!

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses, which was to be scheduled by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been delayed after the NEET-UG test. The delay has raised concern among lakhs of students and parents waiting for confirmation on exam dates.

New Dates and Official Announcement

As per sources, the CUET UG 2025 test is expected to start on May 13. An official update is to be released today following a meeting of the NTA and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to decide a revised schedule.

Reason for Delay

The delay is caused by the recent preoccupation of the NTA with the administration of the NEET-UG exam, which was conducted last Sunday. The failure of the agency to conduct the examination according to the previous schedule has resulted in the postponement.

Exam Details

The CUET UG 2025 will be conducted wholly through a computer-based format with 37 subjects to choose from, every paper to have a duration of 60 minutes, comprising 50 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be run through 13 Indian languages that include English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, etc.

Impact on Students

The delay has caused unrest among students and guardians, especially in matters of travel and lodging, as the city intimation slips, which carry information on exam centers and dates, have yet to be issued. Candidates are instructed to go through the instructions in the official bulletin released on the agency's web page.

Important Information

No upper age limit to appear for CUET-UG, but the candidates must be within the age criteria set by the individual university they seek to apply for.

The examination dates will be notified directly in city slips, and the city slips will also give notice of the assigned locations to candidates.

Applicants are instructed to monitor the official website regularly for updates and notices on the CUET UG 2025 examination.

Also read: