October 29 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29, 2025, will be a regular working day for banks across most parts of India. There are no national or regional festivals or officially declared holidays scheduled for this date. Therefore, all public and private sector banks will operate as usual, and customers can carry out their in-branch transactions without interruption.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday list, there are no bank holidays listed for October 29 under the Negotiable Instruments Act for any major state. All banking services, including deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances, will function normally. Online and mobile banking services, as always, will remain available 24x7.

Banks in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, and Kerala will remain open tomorrow. However, in a few regions, there might be local holidays declared by specific state administrations or district authorities. Customers in such areas are advised to verify with their local branch if any exceptions apply.

While October 29 is a regular working day, several other bank holidays were and are scheduled in October due to national holidays, festivals, and weekend closures. Earlier this month, banks remained closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, October 11 for the second Saturday, and October 20–21 for Diwali-related observances in multiple states. On October 25, banks were closed again for the fourth Saturday, followed by limited closures on October 27 and 28 in states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh for Chhath Puja.

The next upcoming bank holiday after October 29 will be on October 31, Friday, in select states for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti. However, this is not a nationwide holiday, and banks in most regions will continue to operate.

To summarize, October 29, 2025, is not a bank holiday anywhere in India on a large scale. Banks will remain open across the country, ensuring normal banking operations. Customers planning branch visits can proceed as usual, while digital services such as ATMs, mobile apps, and internet banking will remain active as well.

If you are planning important transactions toward the end of October, it’s a good idea to complete them before the regional holidays on October 31 or the first weekend of November, when regular weekend closures will apply again.

Also read: Half-Day Holiday for Schools in Thiruvananthapuram District Today, Oct 28!