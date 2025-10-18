October 21, 2025 Declared Public Holiday in Telangana for Deepavali Travelers

The Telangana State Government has declared Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as a public holiday for all government offices, public sector units, schools, and colleges. The action is with the intention of giving employees and students who are traveling out for Deepavali celebrations a long weekend.

Until today, civil servants are eligible for a three-consecutive day leave on Saturday, October 18 to Monday, October 20. Deepavali on November 20 would make adding October 21 convenient for them to have a four-day consecutive leave, making it easy for travel and festival preparations.

To make the schedule even, the government has also announced that the offices will be open on Saturday, October 25, 2025, so that the additional holiday doesn't impact official work. This was confirmed in an official statement released on Friday.

Government staff, students, and public sector employees are likely to benefit from the extended holiday, having plenty of time to celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends.

Also read: Diwali 2025: School Holiday October 20 or 21?