Diwali 2025: School Holiday October 20 or 21?

As Diwali 2025 draws near, schools in India are getting ready to celebrate the festive holiday. This year's Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 20, 2025, and the majority of schools have declared a holiday to enable students to celebrate with their families. But some areas are seeing uncertainty about whether the holiday should be from October 20 to October 21 for Govardhan Puja.

The difference in school holidays is largely because of disparity in state calendars and board affiliations. While CBSE and ICSE schools tend to adopt a uniform national calendar, some state boards have announced prolonged holidays, thereby causing variations in the actual closing dates.

Traditional Diwali Holiday Pattern

The typical Diwali school vacation in 2025 will likely last from October 18 to October 23, encompassing all the major festival days:

Dhanteras – October 18 (Saturday)

Chhoti Diwali / Narak Chaturdashi – October 19 (Sunday)

Diwali – October 20 (Monday)

Govardhan Puja – October 22 (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj – October 23 (Thursday)

Most CBSE and ICSE schools will probably observe this six-day break, but local holidays and extended closures in a few states could add or subtract days from the same.

State-Wise School Holiday Highlights

Rajasthan: October 13–23, 2025 – Schools already out on a 12-day break.

Bihar: October 18–29, 2025 – Chhath Puja included.

Karnataka: October 8–18, 2025 – October 20 and 22 are also holidays on account of local festivities.

Uttar Pradesh: October 20–23, 2025 – October 19 is a Sunday, hence the long weekend.

Delhi-NCR: October 19–23, 2025 – Some schools will be extended to October 28 for Chhath Puja.

West Bengal: October 20–23, 2025 – Covers Diwali, Kali Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Andhra Pradesh: October 20, 2025 – A few schools closed on October 18; October 19 is a Sunday.

Festival Days of Diwali Celebrated in Schools

Schools usually celebrate the following festival days during the Diwali holidays:

Dhanteras – October 18, 2025

Chhoti Diwali / Narak Chaturdashi – October 19, 2025

Diwali – October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja – October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj – October 23, 2025

Guidelines for Students and Parents

While most of the schools adhere to board-specific schedules, the actual holiday dates would be different with respect to local authorities or school administration. Parents and students are requested to verify the dates with their respective schools. Private and government schools would have the option to extend or reduce the break based on regional festivals or administrative considerations.

With Diwali soon to be here, students in India can anticipate a celebratory time with family festivities, customary ceremonies, and much-needed relief from schooling activities.

Also read: October 18 Telangana Bandh: Police on High Alert Across the State