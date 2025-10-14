October 15 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As October advances with various regional and festive holidays, people are thinking — is tomorrow, October 15, a bank holiday or not? As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, Wednesday, October 15, 2025, is a normal working day for Indian banks.

There are no national or regional holidays on October 15, and thus all government and private sector banks will be open for normal business. Bank services like cash deposits, withdrawal, clearing of cheques, and online transactions will be operated as usual.

October 15: Normal Working Day

In contrast to the previous weekends when banks were shut on the second Saturday (October 11) and Sunday (October 12), tomorrow is a normal weekday. Customers are free to go to their local bank branch for all financial transactions within regular office hours.

Even so, as the festive season persists, a number of bank holidays remain scheduled in later October in other states.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

Here’s a look at the remaining bank holidays for the month of October 2025 (as per the RBI’s regional holiday list):

October 20 (Monday) – Lakshmi Puja (observed in Odisha, West Bengal, and Tripura)

October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali/Deepawali (holiday in most states across India)

October 22 (Wednesday) – Govardhan Puja (holiday in Uttar Pradesh and a few northern states)

October 23 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj (holiday in several regions of North India)

October 25 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday (banks closed all over the country)

October 26 (Sunday) – Sunday (Sunday holiday)

Summary

In conclusion, October 15, 2025, is not a bank holiday, and banks will be open in India. Yet, with Diwali as well as other regional festivals knocking on the door, the second half of October sees more than one bank holiday, particularly between October 20 and 23.

Customers who intend to go to their banks for financial tasks or festive purchases are informed to refer to the RBI holiday calendar of their respective state and plan accordingly.

Also read: Top Diwali Holiday Destinations Under Rs 20,000 in India