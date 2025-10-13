October 14 School Holiday or Not?

The question of whether schools will remain closed on October 14, 2025, has created some confusion among parents and students across India. While certain states have officially declared a holiday, others are set to continue classes as usual. The differing schedules are largely due to overlapping reasons such as regional festivals, state-specific administrative work, and local events.

In states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, schools are expected to remain closed on October 14. Karnataka’s Education Department has already announced a break extending from October 8 to October 18 to facilitate an ongoing social and educational survey.

The survey, which involves the participation of teachers and field staff, has led to a temporary suspension of academic activities across the state. This effectively makes October 14 a non-working day for students as part of the extended leave period.

In Rajasthan, schools are observing a long Diwali break that runs from October 13 to October 24. This period covers Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, ensuring students have ample time to celebrate the festival season with their families. Similarly, in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, educational institutions have included October 14 in their festive calendar as part of ongoing cultural and regional celebrations. Jammu and Kashmir has also declared a short break around this date due to regional observances.

However, not all states are following the same pattern. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Kerala are expected to keep schools open on October 14, as there are no statewide announcements indicating otherwise.

In these regions, students are advised to attend classes as per normal schedules unless specific local or district-level circulars state a change. Some areas may still issue last-minute decisions in response to weather-related disruptions or localized events, but for now, these states are likely to function regularly.

The variation in holiday schedules highlights how diverse the Indian academic calendar can be. In several northern and central states, the month of October coincides with major religious festivities, while southern states tend to observe their longer holidays during Dussehra or Pongal seasons. Additionally, administrative activities such as surveys or training programs can influence holiday timings, as seen in Karnataka.

Parents and students are encouraged to verify the latest updates through their school websites, local education department announcements, or official notices shared via SMS and school WhatsApp groups. In case of uncertainty, it is best to prepare for a regular school day to avoid last-minute confusion.

In summary, October 14, 2025, will be a holiday in select states, particularly Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, while schools in other parts of the country are expected to remain open. With multiple festivals underway and regional variations in holiday calendars, students can look forward to a festive yet slightly fragmented academic week.