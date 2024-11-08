November 8: Holiday Declared for Schools, Colleges in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu due to Heavy Rains

Nov 08, 2024, 10:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Heavy Rain Forces Holiday in Tiruvarur District

Chennai, Nov 8: Heavy rainfall pounded Tiruvarur district, causing widespread waterlogging and disruptions. The intense downpour, triggered by a low-pressure system over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar, brought life to a standstill.

To ensure public safety, District Collector T Charusree declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Tiruvarur district on November 8.

The heavy rain, which began on Thursday evening, continued into Friday morning, inundating roads and causing significant disruptions.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
rain
rain holiday
holiday
school holiday
Advertisement
Back to Top