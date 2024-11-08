November 8: Holiday Declared for Schools, Colleges in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu due to Heavy Rains

Heavy Rain Forces Holiday in Tiruvarur District

Chennai, Nov 8: Heavy rainfall pounded Tiruvarur district, causing widespread waterlogging and disruptions. The intense downpour, triggered by a low-pressure system over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar, brought life to a standstill.

To ensure public safety, District Collector T Charusree declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Tiruvarur district on November 8.

The heavy rain, which began on Thursday evening, continued into Friday morning, inundating roads and causing significant disruptions.