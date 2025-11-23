November 24 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu due to rains?

Tamil Nadu is preparing for heavy rainfall from November 22 to 25, with southern districts expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. The low-pressure area near Sri Lanka and the Comorin Sea is likely to bring continuous downpours, exceeding 150-200 mm in some areas.

Districts like Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Ramanathapuram are forecast to experience heavy rain, while central and delta districts will see moderate rainfall. North coastal Tamil Nadu may face sudden bursts of intense showers.

No statewide holiday has been declared, but individual districts may announce closures depending on local conditions. District administrations are monitoring the situation closely, and announcements are expected soon.

Parents are advised to check official updates from district collectors and the School Education Department. Safety of students is the top priority, and authorities will take necessary steps to ensure their well-being.

The possibility of school holidays on November 24 remains high in the worst-hit districts, with more clarity expected within the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay tuned for further updates and plan accordingly.

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