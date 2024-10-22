November 1 is Holiday, November 9 Working Day in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Government Declares November 1 as Public Holiday, Adds Extra Day for Diwali Celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday on November 1, 2024, the day after Diwali, for all schools, colleges, government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions. This decision aims to provide relief to students, parents, teachers, and government employees who travel to their hometowns for the festival.

Reason Behind the Decision

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers' Organizations and Government Employees' Organizations (JACTTO-GEO) had requested the chief minister to declare November 1 as a holiday, citing difficulties faced by teachers and government employees who travel to their native places for Diwali celebrations. By allowing an extra day, the government seeks to alleviate the stress of immediate resumption of work or classes after the festivities.

Compensatory Working Day

To make up for the lost day, November 9, 2024, a Saturday, has been designated as a working day. This adjustment was officially confirmed in a government release issued on October 19, 2024.

Benefits of the Announcement

This move benefits not only those traveling for Diwali but also ensures government offices and institutions, which normally observe holidays on Saturdays and Sundays, get an extended weekend. This facilitates a smoother return after the festival.

Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2024

Here are some of the public holidays in Tamil Nadu for 2024: