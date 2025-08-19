No More Overweight Bags on Trains: Indian Railways’ New Baggage Policy Explained

Indian Railways is set to enforce strict baggage regulations for passengers, closely resembling rules followed in air travel.

According to the new policy, baggage allowances will vary by class. AC First Class passengers can carry up to 70 kg, AC Two Tier travelers up to 50 kg, while AC Three Tier and Sleeper Class passengers will be limited to 40 kg.

In General Class, the permissible limit will be 35 kg. Officials have also cautioned against oversized luggage that blocks space on trains, warning that such bags may attract penalties regardless of weight.

The initiative will first be introduced at major stations under the NCR (North Central Railway) Zone, including Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Subedarganj, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Govindpuri and Etawah.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Prayagraj Division, Himanshu Shukla, stated that the move aims to ensure greater efficiency and comfort for passengers, particularly on long-distance routes.

As per the proposed rules, luggage will have to pass through electronic weighing machines at designated stations, with weight limits strictly enforced. Passengers at these stations will be permitted to enter platforms only after their baggage has been weighed and cleared within the prescribed limit.

Any baggage exceeding the allowed limit will attract additional charges or penalties.