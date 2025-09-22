Navratri 2025 Bank Holidays: State-Wise Closures & Dates Across India

Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrates the divine feminine energy, Shakti, and honours Goddess Durga and her nine forms, known as Navadurga. In 2025, the festival begins today, September 22, and concludes on Wednesday, October 1. Across India, the nine-day festival is marked with devotion, rituals, and vibrant celebrations.

During this period, banks in certain regions will remain closed to observe Navratri and related festivities. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks will have multiple holidays this week, including weekends.

It’s important to note: today, September 22, is not a bank holiday across India, except in Rajasthan, where banks will remain closed to celebrate Navratra Sthapna.

Bank Holidays During Navratri 2025

September 22, Monday: Banks closed in Jaipur for Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of Navratri.

September 29, Monday: Banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will remain closed on Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

September 30, Tuesday: Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will close for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 1, Wednesday: Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed for Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja.

October 2, Thursday: Banks across India will observe a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

Additionally, banks follow regular closures on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This month, the fourth Saturday falls on September 27, so banks will also remain closed in accordance with RBI rules.

Important Notes for Customers

Digital banking remains operational: Customers can continue to use online banking, UPI apps, and ATMs even during bank holidays.

Physical transactions delayed: Cheque clearing and other services regulated by the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be processed on bank holidays.

State-wise verification: Holidays vary by state, so it’s recommended to check the local branch schedule before visiting.

Stay prepared for Navratri 2025 and plan your banking needs accordingly.