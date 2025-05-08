May 9 - 13 Extended Bank Holidays list: Check here!

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published a list of holidays for banks in India during May 2025. These holidays are a combination of national events, festivals, and local celebrations. The following is the list of upcoming bank holidays:

Upcoming Bank Holidays

May 9: Banks in West Bengal will remain closed to celebrate the birthday anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10-11: Weekend holidays

May 12: Banks will remain shut in various cities, such as Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, to mark Buddha Purnima.

Bank Holidays in May 2025: A List

Total, banks in India will remain shut for 12 days in May 2025, including:

Buddha Purnima on 12th May

State Day on 16th May (in certain states)

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam on 26th May (in certain states)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti on 29th May (in certain states)

Important Note

It's important to remember that these holidays are not the same everywhere in the United States and other regions. Banks will close on varying days in varying regions of the nation based on regional festivals and celebrations. RBI puts holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and closing of accounts by banks.

Plan Ahead

Before you go to your bank, it's always better to see the holiday list for your area so that you can prevent any kind of inconvenience. You can visit the official website of RBI to see the entire list of bank holidays for May 2025.

