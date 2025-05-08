‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to now release digitally on May 16, makers say ‘spirit of the nation comes first’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The makers of “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, which was initially slated to hit the screens on May 9, announced on Thursday that the film will now release digitally on Prime Video on May 16, in “light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation.”

The news of the film’s postponement, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi comes a day after the Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace.

Maddock Films on Thursday took to Instagram to make the announcement.

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16-only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first.

JAI HIND,” the note read.

The caption read: “The spirit of the nation comes first! Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf directly on @primevideoin, May 16 #BhoolChukMaafOnPrime.”

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Talking about “Bhool Chuk Maaf”, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras,who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.

Director Karan Sharma started his journey from Delhi and stepped into Mumbai in 2005. His short film christened Black Holi is internationally acclaimed as a best narrative short film.

The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release at 1.44 a.m. saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces. Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

