May 26 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Banks across India are expected to remain open on May 26, 2026, as the day falls on a regular working weekday with no major national festival, public holiday, or RBI-declared banking closure.

There is currently no nationwide bank holiday scheduled for May 26 under the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar. Customers can continue to access regular banking services including branch operations, cheque clearances, deposits, withdrawals and customer support services without disruption.

Since May 26, 2026, is neither a Sunday nor a second or fourth Saturday, banks are expected to function normally in most parts of the country.

However, bank holidays in India may vary depending on state-specific festivals, regional events or local government notifications. While no major state-wise banking closure has been widely announced for May 26 as of now, customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for any last-minute regional holiday declaration.

Digital banking services such as UPI transactions, internet banking, mobile banking apps and ATM services will continue to remain available nationwide regardless of branch operations.

Major banks including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are likely to operate as usual on May 26, 2026.

Customers planning branch visits are still encouraged to verify timings with their nearest bank, especially in regions where local observances may impact working hours.

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