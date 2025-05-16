May 17 Bank Holiday or not on Saturday?

If you are going to your bank on May 17, you would like to know if it is a bank holiday or not. As May 17 is a Saturday, you would want to know the rules for bank holidays.

Bank Holidays on Saturdays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are closed in India on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. But since May 17 is the third Saturday of the month, banks will probably remain open as usual.

Branch Holidays

While banks can open on May 17, it's important to remember that individual branches can have special holidays or occasions. Always check with your bank branch beforehand to find out their working hours.

Other significant bank holidays in May could be festivals or special events unique to a particular area. It's always better to refer to the RBI holiday list or talk to your bank for exact holiday dates.

Conclusion

Finally, banks may be open on 17th May since it's the third Saturday of the month. Nevertheless, it is always safe to check with your bank branch beforehand to ensure that you don't face any inconvenience.

