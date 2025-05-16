May 17 Schools Holiday or not?

As May 17 draws near, pupils and parents ask whether schools will reopen or remain closed. Well, the response is not simple and greatly varies depending on the state or area.

States with Summer Breaks

Summer breaks have either started or been declared in some states. They include:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal recently declared summer holidays, and Delhi also declared summer holidays from May 11. Schools are likely to be closed on May 17 in these states.

States with Normal School Timings

The schools in other states, where there are no special occasions, festivals, or reasons, are likely to operate normally. As a result, students are likely to go to their classrooms and attend regular classes.

Jammu and Kashmir: Normal School Operations

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools have opened their usual routines after a temporary closure because of the India-Pakistan border tensions. Students in this region will be able to go to school on May 17.

Conclusion

In summary, whether May 17 is a holiday for schools or not varies from state to state. While there are some states that have announced summer holidays, others will be having their usual schedules. It's necessary for the students and parents to contact their respective schools or the state education boards for exact details of school holidays.

