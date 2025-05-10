May 16 Bank Holiday – Here’s Why

Banks in Sikkim will remain closed on May 16, 2025 (Friday) in observance of Sikkim State Day. This day is a public holiday in the state and is celebrated to mark Sikkim’s official merger with India in 1975, when it became the 22nd state of the country.

Sikkim State Day is an important occasion for the people of the state. Government offices, schools, and banks are usually closed as part of the celebration. Various cultural events, flag hoisting ceremonies, and public programs are held to honor the state's history and heritage.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks operating in Sikkim including both public and private sector banks will not be open for regular banking services on this day. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance. However, online banking and ATM services will continue to be available as usual.

Note: It is advisable to check with your local bank branch for any updates or changes in holiday schedules.