May 10 Stock Market Holiday; here's why!

Tomorrow, May 10, is a Second Saturday and, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday calendar, the stock market will remain shut for trading. This implies that there will be no trading activity on both NSE and BSE on May 10.

2025 Stock Market Holidays

For your information, here is a list of future stock market holidays in 2025:

Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025

Holi: March 14, 2025

Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid): March 31, 2025 (tentative date, as it depends on moon sighting)

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 2, 2025 (tentative date, depending on lunar calendar)

Diwali Laxmi Pujan: October 21, 2025 (Muhurat Trading will be held on this day)

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 15, 2025

All Saturdays and Sundays are also non-trading days for the stock market.

Make sure to schedule your trades and investments accordingly, keeping in mind these holidays and non-trading days.

Trading Schedule

The normal trading session timings for NSE and BSE are:

Market Open: 9:15 AM

Market Close: 3:30 PM

But as May 10 is a Second Saturday and a holiday declared, the stock market will be closed for trading. Keep yourself abreast of the latest market news and trends to make good investment decisions.

