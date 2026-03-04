March 5 Bank Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise Bank Status

As customers plan their financial activities for the week, many are wondering whether banks will remain closed on March 5. According to the standard banking calendar and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, March 5 is a regular working day across most parts of the country.

There are no nationwide festivals, public observances, or special occasions scheduled for March 5 this year. Therefore, bank branches are expected to function normally in the majority of states.

Any State-Specific Bank Holiday on March 5?

At present, no major state-specific holiday has been notified for March 5 in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, or other major regions. This means customers in these states can visit their bank branches without concern.

However, since bank holidays in India vary depending on local events and government notifications, customers are always advised to double-check with their respective bank branch or refer to the official holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India.

Regular Weekend Closures

It is important to remember that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays. If March 5 does not fall on one of these designated weekend closures, branches will operate as usual.

Digital Banking Services Available

Even on holidays, digital banking platforms continue to function. Services such as ATMs, mobile banking apps, UPI transactions, and internet banking remain accessible for fund transfers, bill payments, and other essential banking activities. However, services requiring physical branch visits — including cheque clearance, demand draft issuance, or large cash transactions — are only available on working days.

In summary, March 5 is a normal working day for banks in most states, with no major holiday announced. Customers can proceed with their banking plans accordingly.

