March 2025 Bank Holidays Full List : City Wise Details

Several banks across India will be closed for a total of eight days in March 2025, in addition to the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. These closures will vary by state based on local festivals and observances, such as Holi, Ramzan, and Bihar Diwas.

Here’s a quick look at the major bank holidays in March:

March 2 (Sunday) – Banks closed nationwide.

March 7 (Friday) – Chapchar Kut: Banks closed in Mizoram.

March 8 (Saturday) – Second Saturday: Banks closed.

March 9 (Sunday) – Banks closed.

March 13 (Thursday) – Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala: Banks closed in cities like Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

March 14 (Friday) – Holi (Second Day): Banks closed in cities including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi.

March 15 (Saturday) – Holi/Yaosang (2nd Day): Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna.

March 22 (Saturday) – Bihar Diwas: Banks closed in Bihar.

March 27 (Thursday) – Shab-I-Qadr: Banks closed in Jammu.

March 28 (Friday) – Jumat-ul-Vida: Banks closed in Jammu & Kashmir.

March 31 (Monday) – Ramzan-Id: Banks closed in most states.

Even though these closures may affect in-person banking, digital banking services—such as internet banking, mobile banking, and UPI—will continue to operate as usual. To avoid any inconvenience, it’s always a good idea to check your local branch’s holiday schedule.