March 2025 Bank Holidays; Complete list is here

March, as the financial year ends, is proving to be a hectic month, not only for corporates but also for festivities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made public its list of official holidays for March 2025 and it contains 14 bank holidays or non-working days.

Bank Holidays in March 2025

Following are the bank holidays in March 2025:

March 8: Second Saturday (all states)

March 9: Sunday (weekly holiday, all states)

March 13: Holika Dahan, Attukal Pongala (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Kerala, Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram)

March 14: Holi (most states, except Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland)

March 15: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day (Agartala, Bhubaneshwar, Imphal, Patna)

March 16: Sunday (weekly holiday, all states)

March 22: Fourth Saturday & Bihar Diwas (all states, Bihar)

March 23: Sunday (weekly holiday, all states)

March 27: Shab-I-Qadr (Jammu, Srinagar)

March 28: Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu & Kashmir)

March 30: Sunday (weekly holiday, all states)

March 31: Id-Ul-Fitr (holiday throughout all states, except Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh)

Effect on Banking Services

Bank holidays might have an effect on Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and account closure ceilings for public and commercial banks in India.

Additional Holiday on April 1

Banks will also be closed on April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) in the majority of states except Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh as per the RBI holiday calendar.

Plan Your Transactions Accordingly

Since there are 14 bank holidays in March 2025, it's crucial to plan your transactions and banking operations accordingly to save any inconvenience.

