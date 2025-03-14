March 15, 19 Local Holidays declared in Madhya Pradesh

The onset of Holi, the colourful festival of colours, has generated huge enthusiasm among the Madhya Pradesh people. This year, Dhulendi on March 14th, Friday, will be followed by government holidays on Saturday, March 15th and Sunday, March 16th. Furthermore, Rang Panchami on March 19th, Wednesday has been announced as a local holiday, providing an added reason for celebration. This translates to people enjoying a three-day long weekend, with the potential of extending it to six consecutive days with planning.

But with planning, it is possible to extend this break to six consecutive days. Here's how:

March 13th (Thursday) is Holika Dahan, an optional holiday.

March 14th (Friday) is Dhulendi, a government holiday.

March 15th (Saturday) and March 16th (Sunday) are weekly holidays.

By availing of two days' leave on March 17th and 18th (Monday and Tuesday), you can make your break longer.

Lastly, March 19th (Wednesday) is Rang Panchami, a local holiday.

But that is not all. March has even more holidays in store. Towards the end of the month, people will enjoy another three-day break:

March 29th (Saturday) is a weekly holiday.

March 30th (Sunday) is a weekly holiday.

March 31st (Monday) is the Hindu New Year, and Chaiti Chand, a public holiday.

Government officials are especially excited, as they can get an opportunity to enjoy a long vacation because of Holi and Rang Panchami holidays. With a four-day holiday from March 16th, individuals can make the festival memorable with their family members.

All in all, the festival of Holi has brought a lot of happiness and much-needed respite to the inhabitants of Madhya Pradesh. With good planning, it is possible to utilize this festive time to the fullest and get a well-deserved reprieve.

